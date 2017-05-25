Football Avant la finale SCO-PSG, l'ambiance monte à la Baumette [photos]

La pression monte petit à petit dans la ville à 48 heures de la finale entre Angers-SCO et le Paris Saint-Germain, samedi soir au Stade de France.

+ Voir la vidéo : les supporters en nombre à la Baumette

Environ quatre-cents supporters ont assisté, jeudi après-midi à la Baumette, au départ des joueurs du SCO vers Paris.

  Football. Avant la finale SCO-PSG, l'ambiance monte à la Baumette [photos]
Photo CO - Michel DURIGNEUX

    Photo CO - Michel DURIGNEUX
    Michel Durigneux

