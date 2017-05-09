Recevez gratuitement la lettre d'information générale du Courrier de l'Ouest.
Chaque matin, l'essentiel de l'actu est déjà dans votre boîte mail.

Je m'inscris !

Maine-et-Loire Déjà l'heure du 3e tour : la carte blanche d'Yves Tréca-Durand

0 09.05.2017 16:09
(FILES) This file photo taken on February 21, 2017 shows French presidential election candidate for the En Marche ! movement Emmanuel Macron, arriving outside 10 Downing Street in central London, ahead of his meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May. Incoming French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a "tough" line during Brexit negotiations but will not seek to "punish" Britain, his chief economic adviser said on May 8, 2017. Macron, who campaigned on a pro-EU platform, has previously called Brexit a "crime" and said that Britain should continue paying into the EU budget if it wants access to the European single market. / AFP / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS

(FILES) This file photo taken on February 21, 2017 shows French presidential election candidate for the En Marche ! movement Emmanuel Macron, arriving outside 10 Downing Street in central London, ahead of his meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May. Incoming French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a "tough" line during Brexit negotiations but will not seek to "punish" Britain, his chief economic adviser said on May 8, 2017. Macron, who campaigned on a pro-EU platform, has previously called Brexit a "crime" and said that Britain should continue paying into the EU budget if it wants access to the European single market. / AFP / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Acheter le
journal (0,95€)
Alerter la
rédaction
S'abonner à
la newsletter
Annoncer
un événement

La carte blanche d'Yves Tréca-Durand sur RCF Anjou (88.1 FM) :

"C'est déjà l'heure du 3e tour et il sera déterminant. Il faut trouver une majorité au nouveau locataire de l’Elysée, faute de quoi son beau quinquennat tout neuf ne durera qu’un mois."

 

Législatives. Manuel Valls veut être "candidat de la majorité présidentielle"
Maine-et-Loire. Législatives : le point sur les 7 circonscriptions

 

inscription à la lettre d'information générale
logo Courrier de l'Ouest

Vous avez aimé cet article ?

Recevez gratuitement la newsletter Courrier de l'Ouest.

Chaque matin, l'essentiel de l'actu est déjà dans votre boîte mail.

Non merci Je m'abonne
Connexion utilisateur
Vous pouvez vous connecter avec votre compte facebook.
Vous pouvez vous connecter soit avec votre nom d'utilisateur assigné, soit avec votre adresse e-mail.
Le champ mot de passe est sensible à la casse.